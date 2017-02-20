Heading to the Lake Erie Islands in February

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe/Brandon Simmons, WKYC)

PUT-IN-BAY, OH - The weather in Northeastern Ohio is nice right now.

So nice that ferries to Put-in Bay are up and running earlier than usual.

Residents on the islands are excited because the Miller Ferry is running, allowing them to get the chance to do some errands on the mainland.

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe/Brandon Simmons, WKYC)

But what does that mean for local businesses?

Billy Market, General Manger of Miller Boat Line, tells us a typical February day over at Put-In-Bay normally would consist of winter activities. "You would see a couple hundred people ice fishing this time of year and snowmobiles and 4 wheelers running around," he said.

But instead of people on snowmobiles, there were residents on bicycles enjoying the spring-like weather.

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe/Brandon Simmons, WKYC)

(© 2017 WKYC)