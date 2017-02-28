How an Ohio school shooting victim learned to forgive

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

MADISON TWP. - Cooper Caffrey was on the cafeteria floor waiting for an ambulance.

The bullet had gone in his stomach and out his back. It just missed the 14-year-old’s spine and liver.

A friend texted him to ask if he was OK.

“NO” was all he could manage.

Cooper couldn’t feel his legs. He asked the dean of students if he was going to die. He asked about his brothers.

A short time later, his dad called.

“Where’s Austin?” Cooper said. “Go find him and make sure he’s OK.”

Austin is the boy who shot him.

.....

They knew about the gun. Some had seen it in the bathroom.

Austin Hancock was nervous. Lunch had started about 15 minutes ago. Two students stared at him across the table.

The whispers started, and Austin began shaking. He had a gun in his pocket.

"Oh my God," a girl said.

She jogged to the office, looking back at Austin. He stood up.

He didn't say anything.

He fired at least two rounds at a group of students about 15 feet away from him. He was staring at the exit, and as soon as the second shot rang out, he ran.

.....

On June 6, Austin was being sentenced at the Butler County Juvenile Justice Center. Four students had been injured in the school shooting. None had died.

Austin’s mother cried.

“He is not a cold-blooded criminal,” she told the judge.

Before reading Austin’s sentence, Judge Ronald Craft recalled a time he brought a youth baseball team to Madison Township. He had never been there before.

He doesn’t remember how his team did in the tournament, but he remembers Madison.

“It’s a great community,” said Craft. “And when this happened, that spirit of America, if you will, was temporarily damaged.”

The victims were given a chance to speak. An official read a statement from the grandmother of one student, who would later sue Austin and his family. That student tried to return to school but found it too physically draining.

Then Cooper took the stand.

“I forgive you,” he told Austin.

“I should have done more,” he said.

“I’m sorry."

.....

Sometime before the shooting, Austin argued with his dad about grades.

It was often about grades.

Austin was in danger of failing history. His dad yelled at him, Austin would later tell police, for not caring enough. But Austin said he was trying to do better so he could run track in the spring.

Austin had said he wanted to live with his biological mom.

His parents had split up shortly after he was born, when they were still in high school. His mom had served time in prison on drug charges. Tommy Hancock got full custody of Austin when he was 4.

Kristi Blevins has only attended three of her son’s sporting events, Austin told police. But she is doing better now, the boy said, and trying to spend more time with him.

Austin loves his dad. He said they were like brothers. But he grew tired of the arguments about grades.

He grew tired of the chores.

He was washing dishes when he snapped.

"I'm gonna hang myself because of you," Austin screamed at his father.

A few months before he brought the gun to school, Austin wrote a suicide note. He flushed it down the toilet.

Some of Austin's relatives teach at Madison. Others attend school there.

They all say they never expected this. His step-mom said she used to practice Austin’s yearbook smile, because his natural one was too big.

But after his arrest, Austin told police he often sat alone at family events.

Two years ago, during a Super Bowl party at his aunt's house, he broke down. He doesn't remember what was said to him, but he remembers crying in front of everyone.

"My family just kind of looks at me weird," he said in an interview with police. "That kind of bothers me."

When Austin brought a gun to school on Feb. 29, 2016, he also brought extra ammunition. He didn't plan on reloading and shooting anyone else.

He brought it for himself.

After the shooting, a sheriff's deputy asked him why he did it.

"So I wouldn't have to go back home," Austin said.

.....

Cooper met Austin in school.

Austin was listening to Nirvana on his laptop. Cooper asked him about it and they started talking. The two wrestled together, often spending time between matches listening to music.

“He had phenomenal taste in music,” Cooper said.

A reference to Nirvana is something Cooper took out of his courtroom speech. He didn’t want people to think Austin was a cliché – a troubled teen who fantasized about death while listening to Kurt Cobain.

He wanted them to see what he saw.

He saw a boy struggling with the split of his parents. He saw a boy who needed help. In many ways, he saw himself.

Cooper’s parents are divorced. It hasn’t been easy for him, and the shooting hasn’t helped.

Before Austin’s sentencing, Cooper’s dad told him there would be hordes of television cameras and news media there. He was worried for his son.

“I want them to be there,” Cooper said.

.....

Cooper has a long scar on his elbow from the shrapnel. It’s a reminder that he almost lost his arm. It’s a reminder for his dad as well, who got a scar tattoo to match.

Marty Caffrey is a social worker.

For several years, he worked with sex offenders as a probation officer in Montgomery County. Cooper remembers his mom asking his dad why he was so patient with the criminals he dealt with.

"What if that was our kid?" she would ask.

Marty Caffrey says no one was angrier than him about the shooting.

He hates driving by the school. He hates seeing his son jump in parking lots when a car door shuts. He hates that Cooper sometimes sits in the cafeteria long after the bell rings, staring at the wall.

He wanted to pull his son out of Madison. But Cooper was adamant.

“I’ve shed blood for that school,” he said, sitting on a park bench less than a mile away.

A few minutes before, he had flinched because of sounds from the shooting range nearby.

A few minutes before that, he watched soccer practice on one field and cheerleading on another. The sun was setting.

Cooper’s family tells him he relives the shooting in his dreams. A friend said he sometimes recites his courtroom speech while sleeping.

Once, his dad woke him up for school and Cooper asked if the cafeteria was “all clear.”

This is what his dad sees. A child deprived of his childhood.

.....

Cameron Smith, another student shot by Austin, was one of Cooper's best friends. The shooting ended that. They fought when Cameron found out what he was going to say in court.

They don't speak anymore.

Cameron’s family and another victim’s family are suing Austin. The lawsuit is still pending.

Cooper doesn't think Cameron is wrong. It often sounds like Cooper feels bad for thinking the way he does. His dad tells Cooper he is handling it the right way. Cooper isn’t so sure.

One minute, Cooper is quoting “Borat” in a goofy voice and making jokes about how pasta Fagioli is pronounced. He flicks his hair out of his eyes and seems annoyed by a question about how long it is.

The next moment, he says if he can forgive Austin, “Why can’t everyone?”

When told that was a deep thought for a high school freshman, Cooper replied: “I had a near-death experience. It makes you go deep.”

He says he hasn't agreed to any interviews -- his dad turned down almost 20 different requests -- because he doesn't want to make the story about him.

In Cooper's eyes, the shooting quickly became about politics. About guns. About school security.

For him, it was never about anything but Austin.

.....

Cooper says the community is closer than it was before.

Owsley)

In the confounding days after the shooting, some brought food to Austin's family. Others sent money. Students and parents began wearing shirts evoking the name of the school's mascot. “Mohawk Strong” was a common sight at football games.

Angela Eby, one of Austin’s aunts, met with school administrators the day after the shooting. She was worried about what her kids could face at school.

When she got there, an eighth-grade teacher hugged her.

“It has been extremely difficult to face people,” Austin’s grandmother wrote in a letter to Judge Craft.

“Although, I must say we have received so many cards and well wishes, some from people we don’t even know. It has made me realize I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

But there’s also this:

A few weeks before school started in August, Madison Schools Superintendent Curtis Philpot could be found in Home Depot.

He was looking for glass. So he could smash it.

It was one of the concerns he heard from students after the shooting. Most of the doors in the school have windows students worry could be easily broken into.

So the district bought shatterproof film to place over the glass. Philpot wanted to ease their fears.

Eventually, students filmed the superintendent smashing the glass he bought from Home Depot -- and his failed attempts to smash the safety film with a baseball bat. All in the name of safety.

This is his world now.

A world where he was regularly in the office after 11 p.m. sending emails to his school board. A world where the school's website has links for "understanding child traumatic stress" and "tips for parents on media coverage."

A world where officials from other schools are reaching out with advice, and now he’s giving his own. A world where for two weeks after the shooting, someone with a British accent called the school and left 10-minute voicemail messages in the form of rap songs about what happened.

The district bought handheld metal detectors, but they didn't use them on the first day back to school. They don’t use them on most days.

This is Philpot’s challenge.

The school wants to move forward, but they want to address it. They want their students to feel safe, but they don't want to dwell on the past.

Austin's youngest sister started school there after the shooting. It’s one of the things that makes Philpot most proud.

"This community hasn't shunned that family," said Philpot. “To me, that’s powerful.”

Philpot looks forward to a time, down the road, when he runs into Austin at the grocery store. And Austin tells him he is doing well.

.....

Cooper just wanted to know why.

He went to one of Austin’s earlier court hearings. He had to look him in the eyes.

Because he was angry. Because he had questions.

Then he saw Austin, feet chained together. His anger softened. He began to wonder what else he could have done.

In preparation for the sentencing, Cooper wrote six pages of notes. His father said they were filled with the words, “it’s my fault.”

The only thing Austin said in court was that the victims weren’t targeted.

After the hearing, in which the judge sentenced Austin to juvenile detention until he is 21, reporters peppered Cooper with questions.

This is a boy who now gets recognized on the school bus, a selfless victim trying to teach a community how to react.

He cursed.

This boy, who defines the phrase Mohawk Strong, walked into a conference room. His dad closed the door.

Cooper collapsed into his arms and cried.

Cincinnati Enquirer