Human legs found in trash prompt Ohio homicide investigation

Associated Press , WKYC 8:27 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say someone found two human legs in the trash at a waste-collection facility in Ohio's capital, prompting a homicide investigation.

Columbus police were called to the business on the city's south side late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed that the discovery involved human remains. WCMH-TV reports a coroner's van went to the scene Tuesday evening.

Police released no other details as they investigate the source of the remains and how they ended up at the waste facility.

