In Ohio jail, women willing to give Trump second chance

Inmate Heavenlee Carmon, 21, of Marion, left, stands during the singing of the national anthem while Meghan Landon, 30, of Marion watches President Donald Trump's inauguration from the jail for Marion/Hardin counties on Friday, January 20, 2017. (Photo: Molly Corfman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

MARION - As the national anthem played on television, Heavenlee Carmon stood in her orange uniform and orange sandals, her hand over her heart, emotional.

Carmon, 21, is three weeks into a one-month jail sentence for theft from a Wal-Mart. Like the dozen or so women in her unit at the jail serving Marion and Hardin counties, Carmon, of Marion, doesn't support President Donald Trump and didn't vote for him. But she was raised to stand at attention, to be respectful.

Carmon's idea of respect for her country differs from the one Trump outlined Friday in his inaugural address, which she watched with half a dozen fellow inmates sitting at metal tables around a grainy television. Trump promised to return the U.S. to international greatness, focusing on "America first" in trade deals, and "most importantly, ... protected by God."

Zoie Clerk, 22, from left, Kayla Gattshall, 26, and Meghan Landon, 30, all of Marion, eat lunch while President Donald Trump's inauguration is televised in the background . They are all inmates at the jail for Marion/Hardin counties. (Photo: Molly Corfman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

"We are all God's people. Not just our nation, but the entire world is God's people," Carmon said. "We should all be able to trade and work together and form alliances in order to keep peace instead of just pushing out the entire world. He's focusing solely on America, and that's not right."

Still, Carmon and her fellow inmates admitted they liked most of what they had heard from Trump Friday, especially his attempts to emphasize patriotism over skin color.

That didn't change their distrust of the new president. As Trump spoke, the women sighed or huffed in exasperation.

Trump described an America these inmates knew all too well, one with shuttered factories and layoffs.

"Your companies aren't over here either," complained Meghan Landon, 30, a Marion resident serving a two-month sentence for unpaid child support – one of several such sentences she has served over the past 10 years. Trump has acknowledged products that have borne his name have been made overseas.

The women mocked Trump's "stubby" fingers and debated whether Trump's hair is real.

"It's a combover," said Camryn Hensel, 27, of Marion. "It's a comb-forward," countered Carmon.

The jail's warden and another corrections officer, both Trump supporters, watched from the side of the room. The warden, Dale Osborn, nodded solemnly as Trump talked of returning power to the people and of the need to secure the United States' borders.

The inmates' conversation took a darker turn, as the women wondered aloud if Trump would survive his presidency.

Perhaps more than their counterparts outside of the jail walls, these women understood the trouble facing many Americans in the country whose helm Trump took Friday. Many of them landed in jail for drug-related offenses, especially related to heroin addictions. Several have had felony convictions, which hurt their chances of getting a job when they're out.

Inmates in the jail for Marion and Hardin counties watch President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, January 20, 2017. (Photo: Molly Corfman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

They just aren't sure whether Trump will follow through on his promises to restore jobs and whether he will continue the unifying tone he sought to strike Friday.

"We'll see if he's serious about that or if it was all talk," said Angel Lama, 36, a Marion resident awaiting sentencing for her first felony charges, related to heroin. "That was kind of part of what led me to do what I did: constantly getting laid off, no job security."

Lama's daughter is a senior in high school. The stakes are high.

"I don't want to miss it," she said of her daughter's graduation. "For that, I would never forgive myself."

