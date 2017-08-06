WKYC
Investigation determines 'excessive corrosion' as cause of fatal ride malfunction at Ohio State fair

WKYC 4:07 PM. EDT August 06, 2017

The cause of the fatal ride malfunction that killed one and injured seven others at the Ohio State Fair has been determined.

According to a statement posted on the KMG Facebook Page, the company sites "excessive corrosion" as the cause of the fatal ride malfunction.

According to the release, " excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years."

18-year-old Tyler Jerrell and seven others were sent flying into the air after an arm on the ride, Fireball detached from its base on July 26. 

The seven people hurt were:

  • Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
  • Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio
  • Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

