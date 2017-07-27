WKYC
WATCH | John Kasich to hold press conference on Ohio State Fair accident

July 27, 2017

COLUMBUS - Ohio Gov. John Kasich has scheduled a press conference to discuss the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

One man was killed and seven were injured Wednesday night when a portion of a ride snapped off, sending them flying through the air. A witness says she saw the man hit a metal beam and believes he died instantly.

Of the seven injured, five are considered in critical condition, according to fire officials.

The same ride, called the Fire Ball, was shut down from use in California after the accident.

Kasich ordered all rides be closed at the Ohio State Fair until further inspection. The fair opened its gates at 9 a.m. Thursday.

