John Kasich's slow year of governing

John Kasich warring with GOP chair (Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster)

COLUMBUS – As Gov. John Kasich ran for president in 2016, the pace of change back home in Ohio slowed.

In his early years as governor, Kasich pursued reform relentlessly, from trying to end state employees' collective bargaining rights to repeatedly cutting income taxes to signing the state up for Common Core to expanding Medicaid. Then, on his presidential campaign, he toured the country, touting the Ohio he had helped to shape.

Back home, the state reached a kind of stasis.

In his final two years as governor, Kasich has promised to finish with his signature gusto. "They talk about lame duck? They haven't met me," he said this month in a speech to the Columbus Partnership, an organization of the city's CEOs.

Still, Kasich has found himself in a job he hoped never to hold again. He spent 2015 and 2016 interviewing for a different job, one that went instead to President Donald Trump.

In the months following the election, Kasich's influence, among Ohio Republicans and nationally, has lessened. Nevertheless, his spokeswoman promises the budget he plans to reveal Monday will be "full of robust and bold proposals."

Gusto or no, in his last two years, Kasich could face more difficulty in pushing radical change.

What we mean by 'slowdown'

Last year was always set to be a slower year than some for Kasich. He has traditionally pushed for most of his proposals in the state's two-year budget, which passes in odd years, such as 2015 and 2017.

Even so, we can measure Kasich's slowdown in 2016 by several measures.

Kasich's State of the State address last year lacked any major policy plans.

In the past, he had introduced budget-like bills in election years, insisting the state could do more to adjust its finances, cut taxes and reform education. Last year, he stuck with smaller, less controversial changes: consolidating state agencies, expanding access to an overdose antidote and adding alternatives for GED tests. He promised to tackle some priorities in the 2017 budget – presumably if he wasn't elected president.

When legislative Republicans removed several Kasich priorities from the 2015 budget, he largely moved on, rather than lobbying for the passage of elements in a separate bill as he sometimes did in the past.

His highest-profile new accomplishments in 2016? Vetoing several GOP priorities, ranging from the so-called "heartbeat bill" abortion restriction to a measure freezing the state's renewable energy standards.

Even the number of press releases from his office fell precipitously. Comparing even years, when productivity sometimes flags as the Legislature takes an extended break for campaigning, Kasich's press releases fell from 728 in 2014 to 279 in 2016.

What the governor says

The trend has some exceptions: Ohio paid off the debt it owed the federal government for unemployment compensation, which eliminated extra payments for local employers. The governor signed that bill. Smaller efforts include speeding up notifications to citizens when tests find lead in their drinking water.

As he has returned to his day job, Kasich has routinely touted his administration's accomplishments: closing Ohio's pill mills, helping third graders learn to read and increasing non-government jobs in Ohio. All of those are longer-term efforts, set in motion well before he began his presidential campaign and, to be sure, part of the administration's long-term plan.

His office distributed a seven-page list of his accomplishments from 2016. The list, every line of which was reviewed and annotated by an Enquirer reporter, includes several programs started before 2016.

Nearly a page of bullet points tout the state's improvements on rankings such as SmartAsset's "Best Cities for College Grads" (Cincinnati was first, up from fifth in 2015) and Chief Executive Magazine's survey of business climates (Ohio finished 10th, up from 22nd in 2015 and 44th in 2010).

One thing not on the list, which calls to mind the gusto of years past: his quest last year, along with Democratic President Barack Obama, to sell the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Both major-party presidential candidates had rejected the plan, making the bipartisan partnership a long-shot. But Kasich went so far as to hold a press conference in the White House occupied by the man whom his party had repeatedly vilified.

Back in Columbus, he warned against Trump's anti-globalism approach, saying retreating from the world would be "crazy."

The effort, of course, didn't work. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the trade deal shortly after taking office.

Is the slowdown all on Kasich?

Kasich has said he never gives up on any of his ideas, but he has grown increasingly frustrated with conflicts with fellow Republicans in the Legislature.

"Once I can get (lawmakers) off of some of this crazy stuff they are doing, maybe I can get them to focus on some stuff that is meaningful,” Kasich told business leaders during a December meeting.

The state budget plan he is scheduled to release Monday might include several ideas he has proposed in the past, only to be stymied by GOP lawmakers – such as an extra tax on oil and gas obtained through fracking and an expansion of the sales tax to include more services.

"While many politicians may shy away from controversial proposals that take risk, that has never been the governor's style," said spokeswoman Emmalee Kalmbach, in a statement. "He will keep making tough decisions that he feels are needed to keep Ohio moving forward."

Where Ohio has felt the slowdown most

Despite millions in state spending on dozens of programs, Ohio is No. 1 in the nation for fatal opiate overdoses, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. In 2015, 3,050 people died of overdoses in Ohio, a 20.5 percent increase from the previous year, according to Ohio Department of Health records.

Democrats have demanded more money for treatment options and have called on Kasich to declare a public health emergency, which state law prevents him from declaring, his office contends.

Kasich, in a January news conference, lauded nearly $1 billion – much of it from Ohio's Medicaid expansion – and six years of work to reduce overdoses. The state has shut down pill mills and improved the system that tracks the prescription and dispensing of pills. Fatal prescription drug overdoses have declined from their peak in 2011.

But total fatal overdoses, fueled by heroin, continue to increase. On this front, Kasich and state lawmakers have made smaller changes that haven't stemmed the deaths sweeping the state. The latest measure Kasich pushed licenses facilities that treat 30 or more individuals with the anti-addiction drug Suboxone, permitting for-profit, anti-withdrawal clinics to operate in Ohio and allowing more places to keep the anti-overdose drug naloxone on site.

That bill passed late last year, but staff points out it would have passed earlier had the Legislature not taken such a long mid-year break to campaign for the election.

Still, even the bill's sponsor, Geauga County Republican Sen. John Eklund, said the changes wouldn't solve Ohio's addiction problem.

Kasich has suggested Ohio has plenty of tools to solve its high rate of overdoses – if only communities would use them.

"If I send you a toolbox to build a house, but you never pick up the tools to build the house, then it doesn't work out very well, does it?" Kasich said. "When we send these tools to people in the communities to give them the opportunity to heal our communities, they have to pick up the tools and use them."

