Judge gunman is dad of Steubenville player convicted of rape

Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (Photo: WTOV TV/Associated Press)

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO - A prosecutor says the man who shot and wounded an Ohio judge was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013.



Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin on Monday identified the shooter as Nathaniel Richmond, the father of Ma'Lik Richmond.



Ma'Lik Richmond served about 10 months in a juvenile lockup after being convicted with another Steubenville High School football player of raping a 16-year-old girl during an alcohol-fueled party.



Hanlin says authorities aren't aware of a connection between the rape case and the shooting.



Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr. underwent emergency surgery after the morning shooting but is expected to survive.



A visiting judge from Hamilton County and not Bruzzese handled the vast majority of the Steubenville rape case.

