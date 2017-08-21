Judge shot in ambush outside Steubenville courthouse, 1 suspect dead

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO - An Ohio judge was shot during an ambush outside the Jefferson County Courthouse Monday morning, according to WTOV.

Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis said Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese, Jr. was shot outside the courthouse and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Mavromatis said Bruzzese is in stable condition, WTOV reports.

One suspect was shot and killed by a probation officer who returned fire.

The Associated Press reports the suspect's body could be seen lying next to a car of a neighboring bank drive-thru. Police say a man who was in a car with the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

WTOV reports that witnesses said seven to eight shots could be heard. When the witnesses looked out a window, they saw a probation officer pinning a man to the ground.

The courthouse is closed for the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

