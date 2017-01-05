COLUMBUS - A federal jury says DuPont should pay an additional $10.5 million in damages to an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon.
Jurors in Columbus awarded punitive damages Thursday in the lawsuit of Washington County resident Kenneth Vigneron Sr. The jury previously found DuPont should pay Vigneron $2 million in compensatory damages.
The lawsuit is among more than 3,000 alleging a link between illnesses and the chemical C8 emitted by a DuPont plant in West Virginia.
Court records show jurors determined DuPont was negligent and acted maliciously.
Vigneron's attorney argued DuPont knew C8 could cause cancer.
The Wilmington, Delaware-based chemical company said Thursday it will appeal. DuPont says it believes jurors were misled about the risks of C8 exposure.
Jury: DuPont should pay Ohio man $10.5M more in cancer suit
COLUMBUS - A federal jury says DuPont should pay an additional $10.5 million in damages to an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sears announces store closure at Chapel Hill
-
Crews searching large area for missing plane
-
Giant Eagle closing two Northeast Ohio stores
-
Southwest to end its flights out of CAK
-
Morning weather forecast for January 5, 2017
-
Top Apple & Android CES Tech
-
Early morning weather forecast for January 5, 2017
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
3 adults and 3 children aboard missing plane
-
Simulation of what a pilot experiences
More Stories
-
Billy Joel revealed as 'major' concert coming to…Jan. 5, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
Edwin Encarnacion confident Cleveland Indians can…Jan. 5, 2017, 12:58 p.m.
-
Threat of armed parent causes lockdown at Portage…Jan. 5, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs