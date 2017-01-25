Kasich endorses Trump education nominee

Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON—Ohio Gov. John Kasich might not be a big fan of President Donald Trump.

But the GOP governor does like the new president’s nominee for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, even though she has failed to pay a $5.2 million fine that her old political action committee owes to Ohio for violating the state’s campaign finance laws.

Kasich endorsed DeVos on Tuesday in a letter to the chairman of the Senate’s education and health committee, which will vote on her nomination.

Kasich lauded DeVos—as champion of school vouchers and charter schools—as someone who will curb the federal role in education and give states more freedom to innovate.

“Betsy DeVos has the potential to usher in an era of real and meaningful education reforms in our country,” Kasich wrote in his letter.

DeVos is one of Trump’s more controversial nominees, in part because she has no experience working in the public school system or in government. A billionaire and philanthropist, DeVos is known for her passionate advocacy for vouchers and other “school choice” campaigns.

But in Ohio, DeVos’ efforts ran afoul of election laws. In 2008, the Ohio Elections Commission found that a PAC started by DeVos--devoted to promoting school choice and called All Children Matter--broke state law by funneling $870,000 from a national PAC to its Ohio affiliate. Ohio donation limits state that PACs cannot accept more than $10,000 from a single contributor.

In 2012, Ohio's attorney general took the DeVos PAC to court to try to collect the fine and won a $5.2 million judgment, along with mounting daily penalties for failure to pay.

Ed Patru, a spokesman for DeVos and GOP consultant in Washington, said the Ohio case was "a politically driven effort to derail education reform in Ohio." He noted that DeVos was not personally named or found liable in the suit and blasted the Democrats' push to get her to pay the fine.

Kasich did not mention the fine in his letter to the Senate education panel. Nor did he mention that he has received significant political support from DeVos and her family.

DeVos and her husband donated a total of $8,100 to Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to federal campaign finance filings. And they donated a combined $25,000 to Kasich’s 2010 and 2014 gubernatorial bids, according to FollowTheMoney.org, which tracks state campaign contributions. She attended the Republican National Convention in Cleveland as an at-large delegate for Kasich.

