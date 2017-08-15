Kasich: Ohio 'pitching' Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich is acknowledging that Ohio is trying to attract a Foxconn facility.



In his first public remarks on the matter, the Republican governor said Tuesday that Ohio is "pitching" the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer.



Foxconn CEO Terry Gou has named Ohio as a possible site for investment. Kasich told dignitaries gathered Tuesday to welcome a Facebook data center to central Ohio that his June trip to Japan involved a meeting with Gou.



Foxconn has pledged to invest $10 billion in a massive display panel factory in Wisconsin. State lawmakers there are pursuing a $3 billion tax-incentive package.



Kasich couldn't predict whether Ohio's efforts will succeed. He said Ohio officials "don't buy deals" and he won't obligate the state to an investment deal that takes 40 years to repay.

