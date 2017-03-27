Kasich on Cincinnati nightclub shooting: 'Where is it safe to go?'

(Photo: Liz Dufour, Enquirer, Custom)

When Gov. John Kasich thinks about the shooting in Cincinnati, he worries about his 17-year-old daughters' safety: "You begin to wonder, where is it safe to go?"

Kasich called the attack "another terrible tragedy in our country" during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on the State of the Union program. Kasich offered Mayor John Cranley the state's assistance in investigating the Cameo nightclub shooting in a phone call Sunday morning, the governor told Bash.

The rest of the interview focused on Kasich's opinions on the recent demise of the House Republicans' health care plan to replace Obamacare – which Kasich opposed largely because of its cuts to Ohioans on Medicaid – and his future political ambitions: He's not that interested in running for president in 2020.

Kasich called Republicans and Democrats unwillingness to compromise on health care "pathetic." Both parties can't continue to dig in their heels and expect results. "It doesn't work like that in our country. We're not a parliamentary system. And whenever you continue to operate like that, what you pass will never be sustainable," Kasich said.

Maybe President Donald Trump will include Democrats in future negotiations, Kasich said. "I think he's learning a lesson from this. And the fact is, I think his instincts – my opinion, my opinion – his instincts would have been to cut a deal and to bring the Democrats in and get this thing done.”

Kasich has taken hard stances on many Washington policies from health care to the national debt since his failed presidential bid. That leaves many wondering, will he try again in 2020?

"I have got other things I have to do. I don't see it," Kasich said. "You don't close the door on anything, but I have – I don't have my eyes on that."

