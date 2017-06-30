Kasich signs Ohio state budget, vetoes Medicaid freeze

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich has once again stood against fellow Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to support a Medicaid expansion that now provides health insurance to 700,000 low-income Ohioans.



The 2016 presidential contender vetoed a proposed freeze from Ohio's state budget before signing it late Friday.



Conservatives had called on the outspoken Kasich to set a national example by leaving in place state budget provisions calling for freezing new enrollment under Medicaid expansion starting July 1, 2018, and preventing those who drop off from re-enrolling.



Kasich is one of the Republican Party's staunchest defenders of the expansion. It was made possible under the federal health care law reviled, and now targeted, by his party.



The Republican-led Legislature will attempt an override of his veto Thursday.

Gov. John Kasich is LIVE signing Ohio's new two-year budget into law. https://t.co/eGTn324xBT — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 1, 2017

