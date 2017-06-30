WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Kasich signs Ohio state budget, vetoes Medicaid freeze

Associated Press , WKYC 12:17 AM. EDT July 01, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich has once again stood against fellow Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to support a Medicaid expansion that now provides health insurance to 700,000 low-income Ohioans.

The 2016 presidential contender vetoed a proposed freeze from Ohio's state budget before signing it late Friday.

Conservatives had called on the outspoken Kasich to set a national example by leaving in place state budget provisions calling for freezing new enrollment under Medicaid expansion starting July 1, 2018, and preventing those who drop off from re-enrolling.

Kasich is one of the Republican Party's staunchest defenders of the expansion. It was made possible under the federal health care law reviled, and now targeted, by his party.

The Republican-led Legislature will attempt an override of his veto Thursday.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Kasich faces Friday deadline to sign budget, issue vetoes

WKYC

GOP Gov. John Kasich faces health care clash at home in Ohio

WKYC

John Kasich on Senate Republicans' health care bill: 'Are you kidding me?'

WKYC

Kasich, Portman decline to back Senate GOP health care bill to replace Obamacare

WKYC

Freeze Kasich's Medicaid expansion in '18, GOP lawmakers say

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories