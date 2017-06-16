Lake search resumes for missing Trumbull County teen

Travis Shaffer (Photo: Bazetta Township Police Dept. Facebook, Custom)

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Search efforts for a missing Trumbull County teen will resume Friday morning at an area lake.

Travis Jay Shaffer, 16, was reported missing from his Fowler Township home Thursday, according to WFMJ.

Shaffer reportedly told his mother he was going to retrieve headphones from his car around 1 a.m. Thursday. He never returned.

Shaffer's car was found nearby at Mosquito Lake State Park. Dive teams, dogs and an infrared drone spent the day searching the area until 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Search crews will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

Shaffer reportedly left his cell phone and wallet at home, according to WFMJ. He was last seen wearing shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information on Shaffer's location is asked to call the Trumbull County 911 Center at 330-675-2730.

