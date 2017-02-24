Lawsuit: Wal-Mart craft beer 'a wholesale fiction'

Walmart customers exit from the store on February 19, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2015 Getty Images)

A Mount Lookout, Ohio resident is the lead plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit that says Wal-Mart deceives beer-drinkers into buying supposed “craft beer” that is actually mass-produced.

Reached by phone, Matthew Adam declined to talk about his involvement in the lawsuit, which was filed earlier this month in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He referred questions to his attorney.

The beers in question are: "Cat’s Away IPA," "After Party Pale Ale," "Round Midnight Belgian White," and "Red Flag Amber" and are available at Wal-Mart stores in 45 states. The can design is appropriately unusual. “Here comes trouble,” is written near the top.

“Cat’s Away IPA” features two cartoon mice frolicking around a beer keg.

“Defendant’s craft beer has never been a ‘craft beer,’ nor has it been produced by a craft brewery,” the lawsuit says. “It is a wholesale fiction created by the defendant that was designed to deceive consumers into purchasing the craft beer at a higher, inflated price.”

Adam, the lawsuit says, paid $14 for a 12-pack of the beer. Wal-Mart currently advertises a 12-pack of Budweiser for $10.99 on its website.

Wal-Mart spokesman Ragan Dickens said in a statement: “We hold our suppliers to high standards and are committed to providing our customers the quality products they expect. We take this matter seriously and intend to defend ourselves against the allegations.”

The four beers are labeled as being produced by “Trouble Brewing,” which is not an actual brewery.

The lawsuit says Trouble Brewing is a creation of WX Brands, which according to its website “develops exclusive brands” of beer for retailers worldwide. The beer is actually made by Genesee Brewing, the lawsuit says, which produces beers in large quantities, including a Costa Rican lager as well as Genesee Cream Ale.

Wal-Mart, the lawsuit says, stocks its Trouble Brewing beer next to actual craft beers in its stores, giving it the illusion of being of higher quality.

Because of Wal-Mart’s “scheme to defraud the market,” the lawsuit says, consumers were “fraudulently induced” into buying Wal-Mart’s beer at inflated prices.

A Wal-Mart official’s comments, taken from a Jan. 22, 2017 Washington Post article, are included in the lawsuit.

“We were intentional about designing a package that conveyed a look and feel you’d expect of craft beer,” Teresa Budd, a senior buyer for the company’s adult beverage team, told the Washington Post.

According to the Brewers Association, craft beer is produced in limited quantities by small independent breweries.

Adam’s attorney, Brian Giles, did not return messages seeking comment. Giles was one of many attorneys involved in a class-action lawsuit that alleged deceptive marketing of Vitaminwater as a healthy beverage. That case ended in a settlement in 2014.

The lawsuit against Wal-Mart seeks a monetary amount to be determined at trial, attorneys' fees and costs, as well as an injunction to stop Wal-Mart from continuing to market the Trouble Brewing beer the way it is now.

