Local and state lawmakers react to Sessions recusal from Russia investigation

WKYC 5:37 PM. EST March 02, 2017

Reaction from local and state lawmakers has come swiftly on Thursday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he will step aside from overseeing the continuing FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in last year’s election.

Sessions is facing criticism for failing to disclose meetings with Russia’s envoy to the United States during the former Alabama senator’s confirmation hearing.

From U.S. Senator Rob Portman: “I think Jeff Sessions did the right thing.  His decision to recuse himself will enhance the credibility of the investigation into Russia’s attempts to meddle in the election.”

Portman's counterpart in the Senate, Democrat Sherrod Brown, wants Sessions to resign:

Other members of Congress have weighed in as well: 

