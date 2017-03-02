Local and state lawmakers react to Sessions recusal from Russia investigation

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions answers questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017. Sessions addressed the calls for him to recuse himself from Russia investigations (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

Reaction from local and state lawmakers has come swiftly on Thursday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he will step aside from overseeing the continuing FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in last year’s election.

Sessions is facing criticism for failing to disclose meetings with Russia’s envoy to the United States during the former Alabama senator’s confirmation hearing.

From U.S. Senator Rob Portman: “I think Jeff Sessions did the right thing. His decision to recuse himself will enhance the credibility of the investigation into Russia’s attempts to meddle in the election.”

Portman's counterpart in the Senate, Democrat Sherrod Brown, wants Sessions to resign:

It is no longer enough that Attorney General Sessions recuse himself in these investigations. He must resign his post immediately. pic.twitter.com/Pw0BM3RhMM — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 2, 2017

Other members of Congress have weighed in as well:

Recusal is not enough. AG Jeff Sessions must resign now. https://t.co/zLbINjA9UW — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) March 2, 2017

Americans are owed the truth. Attorney Gen. Sessions should resign in view of his misleading answers about Russia. https://t.co/mtU6B7jpv8 — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) March 2, 2017

