Man dies in Snow Trails skiing accident

MANSFIELD - A 59-year-old Gahanna man was killed in a skiing accident Friday at Snow Trails.

John Carney died in the accident, which was reported around noon. According to witness statements, Carney skied into a pole at a high rate of speed while trying to avoid two other skiers.

Members of the ski patrol performed CPR on Carney. The Washington Township Fire Department transported Carney to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Richland County sheriff's deputies interviewed several witnesses, who gave similar stories. A 66-year-old man who was skiing with Carney said the victim was behind a young girl and a man when he cut toward the girl and tried to avoid the man.

Snow Trails general manager Scott Crislip said the staff offered its condolences to Carney's loved ones.

"We are saddened by it. It's tough," Crislip said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Crislip declined to talk about the specifics of the accident but said he might have more to say at a later time.

