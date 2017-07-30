Man stabbed at Cincinnati Zoo after gift shop altercation

(Photo: The Ohio University)

CINCINNATI - One man was injured after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo on Saturday afternoon, according to Communications Director Michelle Curley.

Police said an altercation between three men happened in the zoo near the gift shop around 4 p.m.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men exited the zoo immediately after the incident.

No suspect has been caught. Police are gathering information.

The zoo remained open for the day.

The zoo released the following statement:

“There was an altercation involving three adult males at the Cincinnati Zoo today a little after 4 p.m. One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by emergency responders that were on the scene in minutes after the incident was reported. The other two men exited the zoo immediately after the incident. Police do not have a suspect description at this time and are asking people with information contact them. The incident was contained in a very small area of the zoo and it remained open. Police officials said that there is no danger to the public. The zoo does not have any additional information at this time and will not be doing interviews.”

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 contributed to this report.

