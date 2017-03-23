Man stabs roommate near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS -- Police say the suspect stabbed the 19-year-old woman in a house near Ohio State University around 2 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the altercation started when the suspect threatened a man who was visiting. Police say the suspect then stabbed his roommate in the neck after the visitor ran out of the house.



Investigators say the suspect fled the scene when police arrived. Authorities say a police officer shot at and missed the suspect near the rear of the house. The suspect was then apprehended at a nearby park and taken into custody.



The woman was hospitalized for surgery. Officials say she is now in stable condition. No charges have been filed against the suspect.

