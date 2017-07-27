Mansfield police searching for three missing people

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three missing people.

The three people reported missing in unrelated cases include Holly P. Crider, 38; Heather L. Phillips, 33; and Nathaniel Howard Jr., 40.

Crider is believed to have last been seen in the 500 block of Allison Avenue in Mansfield around March 27. She was reported missing March 30.

Holly Crider

"Investigators have reached out to friends, family, and neighbors in an effort to locate Holly, to no avail," a department press release stated. "The Mansfield Division of Police has also contacted other law enforcement agencies in an attempt to corroborate information received during the investigation about her possible whereabouts without locating her."

Crider is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. She is on oxygen and takes daily medication for ongoing health issues.

Phillips, who was last seen in the area of South Main Street in Mansfield, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Heather Phillips

Howard, who was last seen in the 100 block of Arthur Avenue in Mansfield, is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 210 pounds.

Nathaniel Howard, Jr.

Anyone with information on Crider's, Phillips' or Howard's whereabouts is urged to call the Mansfield Police Department at 419-522-1234.

Detective Rich Miller in the department's Major Crimes Unit is handling Crider's case and can be reached at 419-755-9758.

Detective Ronald Packer in the department's Major Crimes Unit is handling Phillips' and Howard's cases and can be reached at 419-755-9729.

