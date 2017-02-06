Mansfield Vietnam veteran keeps positive outlook despite hard times

Doug Long lives in a camper in a parking lot on the city's east side. The Vietnam veteran said he has fallen on hard times but doesn't consider himself homeless. (Photo: Lou Whitmire/News Journal) (Photo: Hansen, Amy)

MANSFIELD - A local Vietnam veteran doesn't consider himself homeless although he lives in a camper in a private company's parking lot with no running water and sometimes no heat.

Doug Long, 70, had been without means for several days to purchase any propane which he uses to heat his fifth-wheel camper on the city's east side. The past week he had stayed out of the cold by visiting a friend in the hospital.

His situation was brought to light on Facebook recently when a Good Samaritan gave him a ride on a cold day after seeing Long riding a child-sized pink-and-white bicycle along Ashland Road.

The Good Samaritan's post highlighted Long's positive outlook on life during the short ride with him.

"A lot of people give me rides," he said Friday outside his trailer.

"I've just fallen on bad times," said Long, who quickly changes the conversation, preferring to entertain people with his quick, witty one-liners.

Long loves the color pink and said his nickname is "Pinky."

He has no running water or toilet facilities, no vehicle and no driver's license although he is working on getting it back. For a hot meal, he relies on the generosity of people who offer free meals downtown in Central Park at 11 a.m. daily when he runs out of money to buy food at a store.

A tattered U.S flag hangs outside his camper, which needs repairs. Long was tidying up the area outside at 7:30 a.m. Friday when this visitor arrived, proudly offering up identification including his military veteran ID card. After being drafted, he said he enlisted right away in the Navy, where he served as an electrician, spending part of his time on the USS Kearsarge during the Vietnam War era.

Long said people have been leaving him food in recent days and blankets while others stop by to check on him. He said he attends Lincoln Heights Baptist Church. He started attending there after a church member saw he was "dumpster diving" for cans at a local gas station one Easter Sunday, and invited him to breakfast and church.

He's lived in the camper since March 2016 when Long said he was kicked out by a girlfriend. He also suffered injuries from two car crashes, one last year. He is a staunch supporter of law enforcement even though he has had some run ins with the law.

His social outings with friends allows him to keep warm some days, often meeting up with other veterans for hot chocolate.

"I don't drink coffee, smoke or do drugs," he said. Long said some people have moved in with him who are drug users and he had parted ways with them. People have also taken advantage of his kindness.

Born and raised in Newark, Ohio, Long said he graduated from Utica High School.

He does like movies, especially "The Shawshank Redemption," as he shared facts about the filming here and throughout central Ohio in 1993 at the Ohio State Reformatory. He's seen "Under Siege" several times and loves the classic Paul Newman flick, "Cool Hand Luke."

He currently has no TV but does have a generator.

A car enthusiast, he describes himself as a "wrench head" and loves classic cars and Corvettes. He spent most of his adult life after the Navy working in factories.

He proudly showed this visitor his prized possession, a Trump Executive Collection limousine he purchased from a hobby shop.

"You'd look good in a limo like this, I know I do," said the recorded Donald Trump-like voice as he opened a door on the toy car.

Long said he appreciates that a lot of people have been checking in on him recently.

"Things are looking up," he said.





