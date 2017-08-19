Marker outside Ohio home of Confederate general removed

An employee holds up a Confederate flag during the manufacturing process at the Alabama Flag and Banner on April 12, 2016 in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo: Ty Wright, 2016 Getty Images)

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city says an historic marker outside the former home of a Confederate general was removed in anticipation of protests.



The marker commemorated General Roswell Ripley, who was born and raised in Worthington just north of Columbus.



The house is owned privately and is not open to the public. The marker was removed sometime Friday.



The Columbus Dispatch reports that Robyn Stewart, Worthington's assistant city manager, said the decision was made by the house's owner following a recommendation from city officials.



Stewart said in a statement that the city wants to discuss how best to represent Worthington's ties to the Civil War.



Those ties include a history of underground railroad stations, Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Shiloh, and being Ripley's birthplace.

