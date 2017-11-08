'Marsy's Law' could face court challenge in Ohio

(Photo: YouTube)

COLUMBUS (AP) - A civil rights group is weighing a legal challenge to the crime victim rights amendment passed by Ohio voters.



An ACLU of Ohio spokesman said Wednesday the organization is watching to see how Marsy's Law is implemented across Ohio.



Issue 1 amends the Ohio Constitution to give crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused, including notice of court proceedings, input on plea deals and the opportunity to tell their story.



The issue was approved in all 88 counties Tuesday and received nearly 83 percent support statewide. A second ballot issue aimed at curbing skyrocketing drug costs lost in a landslide with nearly 80 percent opposition.



The ACLU argues the victim rights amendment will erode due process rights. Montana's high court declared Marsy's Law unconstitutional last week.

© 2017 Associated Press