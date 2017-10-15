Meat recalled in Ohio after possible unsanitary production

SHILOH, Ohio -- Newswanger Meats has expanded its voluntary recall from earlier this month to include 450,000 pounds of meat possibly produced under unsanitary conditions, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions involving products in the recall, according to the press release.

The recall includes fresh and frozen beef, pork, lamb, chicken, venison, rabbit, various dried meat snacks and deli products produced between Nov. 7, 2016, and Oct. 4, 2017.

An earlier recall issued Oct. 7 included 2,190 pounds of fresh not frozen beef, pork, chicken and sliced deli products, including 1,440 pounds of fresh chorizo sausage in one-pound packages and 75 pounds of fresh ground beef.

The products were produced with the use of a water supply that did not meet Ohio Department of Health Requirements for an approved private water system, according to an Ohio Department of Agriculture press release.

CLICK HERE for a full list of stores included in the recall.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Meat Inspection discovered the problem through a review of Newswanger Meats testing records.

The records show the company's last water sample was taken in November 2016 and tested negative.

Without a more recent negative test, the company's water system is considered a non-potable water supply, meaning it is not safe for consumption, according to the press release.

The water supply "could result in the creation of insanitary conditions and potential direct product contamination leading to adulteration of the products processed in the facility during this time period," the press release stated.

According to an Oct. 7 Ohio Department press release, bacteria was found in a water sample collected by Richland Public Health on Oct. 4. The bacteria meant the water supply was non-potable.

The inspected products bear the establishment number EST. 151 inside the Ohio mark of inspection. Voluntarily inspected products bear the establishment number EST. 151 inside the triangle legend. Custom-prepared products are marked not for sale.

Just adjacent to or in close proximity to any side of the mark of inspection, products contain a lot code beginning with 16L, 16K or 17 followed by any three or four digits.

The meat and poultry items were sold to a number of outlets throughout Ohio and at the retail store at Newswanger Meats, 1585 Ohio 603, Shiloh.

Other retail stores that sold meat products include Stover Farms Custom Meats in Mansfield, Planktown Country Market in Shiloh, Paul and Colleen Yoder in Apple Creek, The Shepherd's Market in Big Prairie, Tjay's Farm Market in Fremont, Brunty Farms in Akron and Ohio City Provisions in Cleveland.

Voluntarily inspected venison products were sold in both Ohio and West Virginia.

Distributors include Dutch County Distributors in Ashland, ER Boliantz Packing Co. in Ashland, C&B Country Meats in Bucyrus and Fresh Fork Market in Cleveland.

Private labeled products that are further distributed include Homestead Springs in Shiloh, J&R Farms in Ashland, Bluebird Meadows Farm LLC in Sullivan, Mason Kisamore Family Farms in Mogadore, Briarwood Valley Farms in Sullivan for rabbit only and Safari Meats in Ravenswood, West Virginia, for venison only.

The Oct. 7 recall included products produced on Oct. 4, 5 and 6, 2017, bearing the establishment number EST. 151 inside the Ohio mark of inspection, with a lot code of 17J04, 17J05, 17J06 and OCT0517 just above the mark of inspection.

"We are closed due to a major water system failure," a man stated on the Newswanger Meats voicemail Thursday afternoon. "We will reopen once it is resolved, and we are expecting sometime late next week at the earliest. So that is only an estimate. We will be updating this as soon as we know when it's going to happen."

On Sunday, the voicemail only stated the store was closed and provided regular business hours.

Those concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

As a precaution, Newswanger Meats urges customers who have purchased these products not to consume them. The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

For an example of the product labels to check the numbers and codes, click here.

Copyright: Mansfield News Journal