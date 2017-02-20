Minerva Police officer injured in rollover crash during high-speed chase

A Minerva Police officer was hospitalized after his police SUV overturned and caught fire during a high-speed pursuit Sunday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Officer Dustin Chase began a pursuit of a speeding vehicle on state Route 183 around 10:18 a.m. Sunday. Officer Chase's police SUV approached another vehicle -- a Chevrolet Trailblazer -- and attempted to maneuver around it. The driver of the Trailblazer turned left, causing both vehicles to collide and travel off the south side of the road.

Officer Chase's SUV rolled twice before catching fire. He was taken to Aultman Hospital. His condition was not provided.

The driver of the Trailblazer -- a 50-year-old Minerva man, was also taken to Aultman Hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver of the fleeing car was later located and arrested.

