MISSING | 81-year-old Cincinnati man suffers from dementia

Authorities in Cincinnati have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for an 81-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning.

Police say James Omoore drove away from his home on Andina Ave. around 9 a.m. on Oct. 11 and has yet to return. He was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro looking like the one pictured below. The liscence plate number is CB68EV.

Omoore is described as a white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

