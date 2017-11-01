Missing adult alert issued for elderly Ohio man with memory loss

NEWARK, Ohio -- Authorities have triggered a missing adult alert for a 90-year-old Newark man who suffers from memory loss.

Joseph Lanning left his Newark residence on Swans Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on foot, but has not returned.

Lanning is described as 5’8” tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing dark blue corduroy pants, blue jacket, tweed cap and black shoes.

The missing adult alert includes the following counties: Licking, Franklin, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Knox, Muskingum and Perry.

Anybody who may have information on Lanning’s location is urged to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

