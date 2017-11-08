MISSING | Elderly Ohio man has not been seen since Saturday

(Photo: Columbus Police Dept.)

The Columbus Police Dept. has issued a statewide missing adult alert for a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Authorities say Danny Ferguson drove away from his home on Glenshaw Ave. in Columbus around noon on Nov. 4 and has yet to return. He was driving a green 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix like the one pictured below. The license plate number is 409YSK.

Ferguson is described as a 5-foot-10 white male, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat with the word "Navy" on it.

Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

