Missing Ohio teen may be 'in danger'

DUBLIN, Ohio -- A 17-year-old missing Ohio boy is believed to be in danger.

Authorities say Skyles Rashawon Wayne was last seen at 2 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Rushwood Drive in Dublin, which is just northwest of Columbus.

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for the following counties: Franklin, Delaware, Fairfield, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Union.

The Dublin Police Department is "very concerned for his safety."

Skyles is described as 5'7" tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He was last seen carrying a Nike backpack with the Dublin Coffman High School logo.

