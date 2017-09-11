Missing Pa. toddler found in Northeast Ohio swimming pool

MASURY, OHIO - A toddler reported missing from a western Pennsylvania town was found dead in a swimming pool across state lines Sunday night.

WMFJ reports 2-year-old Annakin Gammon was found in a fenced-in swimming pool in Masury, Ohio. Masury is just east of Sharon, Pennsylvania, the boy's hometown.

Police say the boy found his way through an opening in the garage of a home at the corner of Syme and Alfred streets. He was taken to Sharon Region Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to WFMJ, the toddler had last been seen Sunday evening near Lafayette Avenue and Erie Street in Sharon. His older brother, a 5-year-old believed to have autism, also went missing. He was found in Brookfield.

Authorities have not reported how the children went missing. The Erie County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine Annakin's cause of death. BCI was called to the child's home.

