Missing Shelby teen found in Texas

(Photo: Shelby Police Department)

SHELBY - The missing Shelby teenager, who sparked the closure of Shelby City School and the Pioneer Career and Technology Center on Monday, has been found in Texas.

According to a Facebook post from the Shelby Police Department, Sam Baker has been placed in custody outside of Amarillo, Texas. He was picked up by a Texas DPS Trooper along with an uncharged adult male. No firearm was located with them or in the vehicle.

The family has been notified and Shelby Police are working on making arrangements to pick up the teenager and bring him safely home.

The 17-year-old Baker had been missing for over 24 hours. Although there was no known threat, a firearm was missing from the Baker home, so schools were closed as a precaution.

"We are getting media inquiries about a social media post indicating that someone heard 'on the scanner' that our missing juvenile is in the possession of four weapons and drained his bank account," the police chief posted on Facebook earlier on Monday. "That may have been the initial information, but was quickly determined to be false and updated shortly after he went missing. Please avoid sharing or responding to these types of posts."

