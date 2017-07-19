Monica Robins prepares to witness Ohio's first execution in three years

Ronald Phillips (Photo: Ohio Department of Corrections)

Ohio's first execution in three years is scheduled to take place a week from Wednesday.

Ronald Phillips, who was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993, is scheduled to die July 26.

WKYC's Monica Robins will be there to witness the execution.

Monica spoke with WKYC's Investigative Producer Phil Trexler who has witnessed for executions, as a means to prep for next week's execution.

The two went live WKYC's Facebook page answering questions, and discussing the execution process.

© 2017 WKYC-TV