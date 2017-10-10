Naked man rushes at police with tomahawk, asks to be killed

CINCINNATI -- Police near Cincinnati say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
Colerain Township police say the 52-year-old man rushed toward officers and repeatedly asked them to kill him during the Oct. 1 confrontation outside a relative's home.
Instead, police body camera video captured officers using a stun gun and firing rounds of an irritant chemical with incapacitating effects similar to pepper spray.
They say the man was subdued and taken to a hospital. The officers weren't seriously hurt.
Police had been called to the home on a report of a domestic conflict.
Colerain Township police Chief Mark Denney tells The Cincinnati Enquirer he thinks officers handled the dangerous situation well.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs