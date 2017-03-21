New arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo: A baby takin

A takin calf was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on March 18, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

A little bit goat, a little bit antelope: The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's newest arrival shares characteristics with both.

Sally, the zoo's seven-year-old takin, gave birth to a calf on Saturday. You may remember her previous calf, Dale: He was born in 2015 with medical issues and had to be hand-raised, getting care from both staff and nursery dog Blakely. (Dale was eventually reunited with his mom and dad, six-year-old Harry. The three have lived together as a family ever since, until Sally was separated from the males to give birth.)

That makes this Sally's first attempt at raising offspring. So far, so good: Her 20-pound calf, whose gender is not yet known, has been nursing and appears strong, according to zoo staff.

"We are delighted to see that Sally is being so attentive to this calf and that her maternal instincts have kicked in,” Mike Dulaney, the zoo's curator of mammals, said in a news release. “We’re leaving them alone as much as possible to give them time to bond. If all continues to go well, we hope to have mom and offspring in their outdoor habitat in a couple of weeks.”

Takins, muscular hoofed mammals, are native to the mountainous bamboo forests of the Himalayas and Western China. Adults are large, weighing in between 550 and 900 pounds and standing 3 to 4 feet tall. Their 10- to 12-inch horns curve backwards and outwards.

This new calf is the zoo's eighth live takin birth. The Cincinnati Zoo is one of only 17 U.S. zoos that care for takins.

Cincinnati Enquirer