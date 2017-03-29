New survey ranks Ohio as the 18th worst state to retire in the country

Photo: Thinkstock

If you're thinking of retiring, a new study suggests you may want to head north.

A Bankrate.com report finds New Hampshire as the best state in the country to retire.

The findings are based on eight factors, including cost of living, crime, healthcare, and taxes.

The Buckeye State came in at the 18th worst state to retire, according to the group.

Ohio's listed strengths include the cost of living and a high amount of residents over the age of 65 years old, while one drawback included the weather.

Alaska took last place.

Find out more information by visiting BankRate's website.

