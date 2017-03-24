WKYC
No grand jury charges in fatal police shooting of Ohio man

Associated Press , WKYC 6:20 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

COLUMBUS, OHIO - An Ohio grand jury has declined to indict two plainclothes officers who fatally shot a man they said opened fire on them.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced the decision Friday in the June 2016 shooting death of Henry Green.

Columbus police say the 23-year-old Green, who was black, ignored commands to drop his gun during the shooting.

Green's family and a friend walking with him say Columbus police didn't identify themselves when they began yelling at Green.

The officers were members of a $750,000 summer program meant to reduce violence, take illegal guns off the streets and build trust between residents and police.

Green's family has called for an independent investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press


