Norwalk man accused of exploiting teen girls for sex

(Photo: U.S. Dept. of Justice)

A 32-year-old Norwalk man is facing federal charges after authorities say he forced and exploited teen girls into performing sexual acts.

Charles Thomas Barbarotta was indicted on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of wire fraud.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice says Barbarotta coerced two teenage girls into having sex with him in December 2015 by falsely claiming he was making a pornographic film. He is also accused of paying the girls and of filming them performing the acts.

Barbarotta will be tried by the U.S. Attorney's Office, and officials believe he has performed similar acts with other victims. Anyone with information on him is asked to call the FBI at (419) 243-6122.

© 2017 WKYC-TV