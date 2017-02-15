Norwalk woman's obituary: She's smiling now, not living during Trump's presidency

(Photo: Sandusky Register, Custom)

The obituary of a Norwalk woman makes it clear that her hopes were not high for the Trump administration.

Elizabeth "Liz" Smith, 87, died Monday and her obituary published in the Sandusky Register suggests that Smith thinks she's in a better place now.

The obituary says, "Liz is smiling now, not to be living during the Trump presidency." That's as political as the obituary gets, as it goes on to mention Smith's life, her two children and four grandchildren.

