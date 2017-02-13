NYPD tracks down Ohio teens via social media

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

LANCASTER - Two Lancaster teenagers were found in New York City Saturday night through the help of social media.

Haley Flowers and Trinity Goodwin, both 16, were both reported missing to the Lancaster Police Department Monday, Feb. 6, according to police reports.

On Thursday, the Midtown North Precinct in New York City received a call from one teen's mother. Haley's mother, April Flowers, contacted the New York Police Department and told dispatchers she believed her daughter was traveling with Goodwin.

The two were thought to be in Times Square, New York City police said.

Goodwin had taken her mother's car when she ran away, according to local authorities. Goodwin's mother reported the vehicle, a 2008 black Pontiac G6 with Ohio plate number BFB1332, taken Monday. The car, keys, and Goodwin were all discovered missing around 6 a.m.

New York Police Officer Alexander Delgado, assigned to the Midtown North Precinct, initially looked for Flowers and Goodwin in Times Square on Thursday and did not find them.

Later that day, Delgado was able to contact Flowers through Facebook and arranged to meet her on Saturday at a T-Mobile store in Duffy Square.

Both Flowers and Goodwin showed up, where police were waiting. Both runaways were arrested without incident. The stolen vehicle was also recovered at the scene, according to New York City Police.

Flowers was treated as a juvenile runaway and was taken to the Midtown North Precinct station house to wait for her parents to pick her up.

"I wanted to let everyone know that our daughter Haley Flowers was found safe in New York City," April Flowers posted on Facebook Sunday. "We were very excited to be able to pick our daughter up."

Trinity Goodwin, of 220 East Sixth Avenue, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, according to New York City police. At last report, Goodwin was being held for extradition by the Lancaster Police Department.

Lancaster Eagle Gazette