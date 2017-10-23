Officials identify man who fatally shot Girard police officer

(Photo: WFMJ)

Officials at the Trumbull County coroners office have identified the man responsible for fatally shooting a Girard officer.

The Youngstown NBC affiliate, WFMJ, confirms that Jason Marble shot and killed officer Justin Leo during a domestic violence call Saturday night.

The incident took place at 408 Indiana Ave in Girard.

Leo and Marble spoke briefly before shots were fired.

A second officer returned fire, killing Marble.

Leo was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A vigil was held Sunday to honor Officer Leo who had served five years on the force.

According to court records, Marble was found guilty of child endangering and criminal damaging in 2016.

© 2017 WKYC-TV