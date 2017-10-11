Ohio boy missing from crime scene believed to be in danger

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio -- Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old Ohio boy who is believed to be in danger.

Devin William Andrew Holston went missing from a crime scene at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is why an endangered missing child advisory has been issued for numerous counties in southern Ohio.

The suspect is unknown.

Devin was last seen on Route 93 in the city of Pedro in Lawrence County.

The boy is described as 4’8” tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The following counties are included in the endangered missing child advisory: Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland, Warren, Adams, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, Athens, Gallia, Meigs, Morgan and Washington.

This is not an Amber Alert.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 740-532-3525.

