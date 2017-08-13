Ohio city pays $11,000 to euthanize 250 geese

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's capital city has paid nearly $11,000 to "humanely euthanize" 250 geese that populated a downtown river.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2fvfYnb) the Columbus Department of Recreation and Parks obtained a state permit to have geese congregating along the Scioto River in downtown euthanized in late June.

The city paid a different service about $15,000 to scare the geese away with dogs and loud noises last year. Department spokesman Brian Hoyt says that effort didn't work as well as officials had hoped.

Hoyt says the geese were killed this year using a procedure that puts the birds to sleep with carbon dioxide.

He says the city is working on reducing the bird's habitat and encourages people not to feed the birds. About 50 geese remain in the area.

