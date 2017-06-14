Ohio congressman safe following Virginia shooting

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - A spokesperson for Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup confirms the congressman is unharmed following Wednesday morning's shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Wenstrup was present at the field when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip while standing at second base.

About 50-60 people were at the field for a baseball practice when a gunman opened fire. Reports say several people were shot as some went running to dugouts to take cover.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Wenstrup, who is a doctor, administered medical care to the shooting victims.

Wenstrup serves Ohio's second district in the Cincinnati area.

Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson tweeted that he was at the field for practice, but left prior to the shooting.

I am on the team but left prior to the shooting to head to the office. I am unharmed. — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) June 14, 2017

Johnson serves the state's sixth district, which spans the southeast portion of Ohio from Ironton to Salem.

NBC News reports that Scalise is in stable condition at an area hospital.

