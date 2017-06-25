Ohio government websites hacked with pro-ISIS propaganda

Several Ohio government websites were hacked with pro-ISIS messages Sunday morning.

Affected sites include:

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections

Casino Control

Ohio First Lady

Office of Workforce Transformation

Office of Health Transformation

Inspector General

Ohio governor

Medicaid

The sites' homepages were replaced with the same black background accompanied by music. By 1 p.m., all of the affected sites appeared to no longer be online.

The top of the pages read, "Hacked By Team System DZ."

Below that, the sites said, "Anti: Govt all word. You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."

Toward the bottom, the sites said, "I Love Islamic state." The Team System Dz Facebook page was also included.

A spokesperson for the governor's office issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"As soon as we were notified of the situation we immediately began to correct it and will continue to monitor until fully resolved."

USA Today reports that Team System DZ is described as a group of "anti-Israeli Arab teenagers," according to Zone-H.

According to VICE, Team System DZ has hacked numerous random websites, including the University of New Brunswick's student union site and a Canadian food truck's sandwich site. The Daily Mail reports the group hacked an English rugby team's site.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel posted the following in response to the site hacks:

