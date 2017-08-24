Ohio deputy run over by truck during chase: Dash cam video released

(Photo: Newark Advocate)

NEWARK - Dash camera footage released Thursday shows the moment a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was run over by a fleeing suspect during a pursuit Saturday evening.

The entirety of the pursuit lasted less than five minutes.

The video shows a deputy spotting a pick-up truck that was believed to be being driven by a suspect in a burglary earlier in the day.

The deputy begins to follow the truck, which quickly accelerates and does not stop. The pursuit winds through streets on Newark's east end before turning onto East Main Street.

A second deputy, later identified as 16-year veteran officer Sgt. Jeff Miller, joins the pursuit on Washington Street and becomes the lead vehicle, following directly behind the truck.

Radio traffic and dashboard data indicates the suspect and deputies reached speeds near 100 mph during the pursuit, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

When the fleeing pick-up truck attempts to turn left from East Main Street onto Dayton Road, the vehicle is seen spinning in a complete circle before striking Miller's cruiser.

The truck, later identified as being driven by 27-year-old Brandt Gainer, backs up and attempts to go forward.

Miller exits his cruiser with his weapon drawn, runs to the front of the truck and appears to lose his footing in a grassy area.

Shortly before the pursuit began, rain had fallen in the city and on Miller's dash camera video, he uses his windshield wipers and the roadways appear wet.

Miller falls down and Gainer continues to drive forward, running over the lower half of Miller's body before finally stopping the truck.

The video shows Miller firing two shots from his service weapon as the vehicle approaches him.

As deputies approach Gainer and tell him he ran over an officer, Gainer can be heard saying he didn't run anyone over.

Gainer is placed in handcuffs and is taken to another cruiser. On video from that cruiser, Gainer appears lethargic and even to be sleeping. Paramedics examine Gainer before he is taken to the Licking County Justice Center.

Miller was treated at Licking Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Gainer remains in the Licking County Justice Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond. He has been charged with felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony.

