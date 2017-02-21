Ohio GOP lawmaker Anielski won't sponsor payday lending reform bill

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - A Republican lawmaker who vowed to push payday lending reform in Ohio has decided not to sponsor such a bill during her final two-year term, marking a setback for those hoping to further crack down on that industry.



Rep. Marlene Anielski (R-Walton Hills) tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2lBVmL3 ) it's an important issue but she feels she can only effectively focus on one topic, and she's prioritizing suicide prevention.

That's personal for Anielski, whose son killed himself.

A research group found such loans are more expensive in Ohio than any other state.



Her Democratic co-sponsor plans to proceed with a payday lending reform bill.

But he says losing Anielski's sponsorship is a setback because the proposal won't pass without support from Republicans. They control the Legislature and have been hesitant to further restrict payday lending.

