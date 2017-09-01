Ohio governor reschedules 19 upcoming executions

n this April 4, 2017, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky, Ohio. (Photo: Ron Schwane, AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich has rescheduled executions for 19 condemned killers on Ohio's death row.



The reprieves granted by Kasich push most executions previously scheduled over the next several years forward by a few months. The latest is now set for April 21, 2022.



Kasich said Friday he adjusted the schedule following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer upholding Ohio's three-drug lethal injection process.



The governor says the goal is ensuring that executions are carried out in a humane and professional fashion.



On Friday Kasich also rejected a clemency request by death row inmate Gary Otte, scheduled to die Sept. 13 for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma.



The governor followed the Ohio Parole Board's recommendation not to grant mercy.

© 2017 Associated Press