Ohio hotel named nation's most romantic

PERRYSBURG, OHIO - If you're looking for romance, you don't have to look too far.

The Belamere Suites in Perrysburg has been named the most romantic hotel in the country, according to TripAdvisor.

Located on Williams Road just west of the junction of routes 75 and 475, the Belamere Suites has also been named the eighth most romantic hotel in the world. Rooms feature personal entrances and garages in addition to jacuzzis and fireplaces.

