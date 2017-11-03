Ohio inmate suggests firing squad as execution alternative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A condemned Ohio killer who argues he is too ill to be executed by lethal injection has suggested the firing squad instead.

Attorneys for death row inmate Alva Campbell say state lawmakers could quickly approve legislation allowing the firing squad as an alternative execution method.

They said in a court filing late last month that a firing squad would not require accessing Campbell’s veins, which a prison nurse found could be difficult to locate for purposes of inserting an IV.

The 69-year-old Campbell is scheduled to die Nov. 15 for killing a teen in a carjacking two decades ago.

A federal judge rejected the firing squad idea on Oct. 31 and on Friday denied Campbell’s request to delay his execution on constitutional grounds.

Campbell’s attorneys say they are deciding whether to appeal.

© 2017 Associated Press